Blues Fest Broadcast And Free Live Event Today From Buddy Guy’s Legends On WXRT

Tonight, join us for the annual WXRT Blues Breakers Blues Fest Broadcast from Buddy Guy’s Legends co-hosted by Shemekia Copeland with performances by Ronnie Baker Brooks and Toronzo Cannon. 6:30-8:00. Be there live at Legends or listen live on 93XRT. These are three of the top blues stars in Chicago today. Not only do they make great records but they are all exceptional and dynamic live performers.

Shemekia is the best friend our annual broadcast has had with multiple appearances either with her band or as a guest host. We are so proud that she calls Chicago home. “Whether she’s belting out a raucous blues-rocker, firing up a blistering soul-shouter, bringing the spirit to a gospel-fueled R&B rave-up or digging deep down into a subtle, country-tinged ballad, Shemekia Copeland sounds like no one else. With a voice that is alternately sultry, assertive and roaring, Shemekia’s wide-open vision of contemporary blues, roots and soul music showcases the evolution of a passionate artist with a modern musical and lyrical approach.” I couldn’t have said that any better than her bio writer, but just let me add she brings the party to the party!

If Shemekia is the queen, Ronnie Baker Brooks is a prince of the blues. He was born into the blues on the South Side of town during the baddest winter this town has ever seen. His is a blues family tree. His singing is soulful, his guitar playing effortlessly (it seems) spectacular and his band is as good as it gets with expert execution and timing. We are very excited about the recent release of his first album in years, the wide ranging, “Times Have Changed.” We are very happy to have him return and are excited about his appearance on the Pritzker Pavilion Stage at the Chicago Blues Festival on Sunday at 5:00pm.

Toronzo Cannon is Chicago’s fastest rising international star. His current release on Alligator Records, “The Chicago Way,” has taken him to events around the U.S and Europe. Toronzo’s live performances are always engaging, in part due to his ad-lib’s and his storytelling ability, but mostly because of his singing and playing. These talents also lend themselves to Toronzo’s unique and powerful songwriting. Toronzo’s big breakthrough came with the release of his current record coupled with his crowd-grabbing show on the big stage at the Chicago Blues Fest two years ago.

This show at Buddy Guy’s Legends, 700 S. Wabash in downtown Chicago, is free if charge to all 21 years of age and older. Toronzo will be performing later this evening for a separate cover charge at Legends. There are two upcoming opportunities to see Shemekia Copeland and her band performing in the Chicago area. On Friday, June 16, Shemekia will be at the Blues On The Fox festival in Aurora, and leading up to the 4th of July she will be performing as part of the American Music Festival at FitzGerald’s Nightclub in Berwyn.

See you out there!