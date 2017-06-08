Big Head Todd & The Monsters, Weezer, Foo Fighers – New Noise at Nine. Thursday June 8, 2017

Oh, this is a fun week for new music! Check out the playlist below and let me know how many of these songs will make it on your “Feel Good Summertime” playlists. Oh, and I always dig hearing about what you’re listening to these days.

Your pal,

–Ryan A.

PS – please support the artists you hear on New Noise at Nine by buying their music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store.

**

Big Head Todd & The Monsters- “Damaged One Mastered”

Earl St. Clair – “Ain’t Got It Like That (Pt. 1)”

The National – “The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness“

Weezer – “Feels Like Summer”

Strand Of Oaks – “Rest Of It“

Barns Courtney – “Golden Dandelions”

The War On Drugs – “Holding On“

Beth Ditto – “Fire”

Foo Fighters – “Run”

Billy Raffoul – “Driver”

Grizzly Bear – “Mourning Sound”

Steve Earle & The Dukes – “Looking For A Woman”