Big Head Todd & The Monsters, Weezer, Foo Fighers – New Noise at Nine. Thursday June 8, 2017

Oh, this is a fun week for new music! Check out the playlist below and let me know how many of these songs will make it on your “Feel Good Summertime” playlists. Oh, and I always dig hearing about what you’re listening to these days.
Your pal,
–Ryan A.
PS – please support the artists you hear on New Noise at Nine by buying their music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store.
**
Big Head Todd & The Monsters- “Damaged One Mastered”
Earl St. Clair – “Ain’t Got It Like That (Pt. 1)”
The National – “The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness“
Weezer – “Feels Like Summer”
Strand Of Oaks – “Rest Of It“
Barns Courtney – “Golden Dandelions”
The War On Drugs – “Holding On“
Beth Ditto – “Fire”
Foo Fighters – “Run”
Billy Raffoul – “Driver”
Grizzly Bear – “Mourning Sound”
Steve Earle & The Dukes – “Looking For A Woman”