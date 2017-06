A track that we were spinning earlier this year on Monday night new music program THE BIG BEAT was performed live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night. The song is from the latest Thundercat album, Drunk, and it features not just Michael McDonald, and not just Kenny Loggins, but BOTH Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins! Oh, yes. Fans of the old, charming Yacht Rock series on YouTube have to be pretty excited about this.