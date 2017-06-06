This Week’s Giveaways

Take a look at what we’re giving away on 93XRT.com this week! Click on the links below to enter the contest.

Win Tickets to See The War on Drugs!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see The War on Drugs!

Graham Parker Duo at City Winery

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Graham Parker Duo!

Watch Portugal. The Man Perform Live on the BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage

Portugal. The Man will perform live on the BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage at 1:30P on Thursday, June 15th! Enter for your chance to attend the performance. Can’t make it? You can stream the performance live at 93XRT.com!

Last Chance to Win Mamby on the Beach Weekend Passes!

Chicago’s Premiere Lakefront Music Festival – MAMBY ON THE BEACH returns on June 24th & 25th. Mamby will welcome a dazzling array of indie, hip-hop and electronic dance music-focused acts to Oakwood Beach for its third annual edition.

ENTER FOR YOUR LAST CHANCE TO WIN A PAIR OF WEEKEND GA PASSES, COURTESY OF REACT PRESENTS!

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram