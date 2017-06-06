The War On Drugs Holding On For Colbert

No matter what else is happening in the world, 2017 is shaping up to be a really great music year. Albums from Fleet Foxes, Arcade Fire and The National will be joining the already released records from Spoon, Ryan Adams and The Shins giving us songs from some of our favorite bands to play on XRT.

Another one I’m really excited about is A Deeper Understanding, the forthcoming epic from The War On Drugs, due August 25. We’ve already been treated to an 11 minute opus called “Thinking Of A Place” and now the band has come up with a more conventional “radio song”, still clocking in at 6:00!

It’s called “Holding On” and last night the band jammed it live on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Adam’s Dylan-like vocals combined with the soaring upward movement accented by synths and glockenspiel give the song an anthemic Springsteen vibe while being a totally TWOD journey. Watching the band play it live makes it very exciting to consider that the band will be launching a tour later this year. This is as good as Late Show performances get.