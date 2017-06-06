Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready Says Ex-Drummer Dave Abbruzzese Belongs In The Hall Of Fame

Count one active Pearl Jam member who thinks former drummer Dave Abbruzzese belongs in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Abbruzzese was not included as a member of Pearl Jam when the band was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He claimed that the band & the hall of fame never contacted him.

Mike McCready stands by Abbruzzese and recognizes him as a critical member of the band. In a recent interview, McCready claimed Abbruzzese “should’ve been in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”

He continued (via Rolling Stone),

“Dave was integral at the part when we were starting to take off, and we were playing at Lollapalooza and we were opening for the Chili Peppers and Soundgarden and all that stuff, and we had to have a drummer because things were blowing up really quickly and he was there right when that was happening.”

