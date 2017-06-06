Concert Webcast: Phoenix Performs On The BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage WATCH LIVE

Len & Lin: Cubs and Wrigley Erupt in Sweep of Cardinals [Listen]

June 6, 2017 10:18 AM By Chris Cwiak
Filed Under: Chicago Cubs, Kyle Schwarber, Len & Lin, Len Kasper, St. Louis Cardinals, Wrigley Field

Well, the Cubs clearly needed some home cooking. After a 6-game skid, the Cubs managed to sweep division rival St. Louis. The bats came alive at Wrigley, with Kyle Schwarber hitting a dramatic go-ahead grand slam on Saturday. Len, Lin & JD all agreed that Wrigley was as loud as it’s ever been for a regular season game following that Schwar-bomb. It’s almost as important for fans to remember as it is for the players, that it’s a very long season, full of peaks and valleys. Don’t ride that rollercoaster.

Len Kasper joins Lin Brehmer on the XRT Morning Show at 8:30am Mondays & Fridays to talk about your World Series champion Chicago Cubs. Len & Lin: the returning champs of baseball and rock n roll.

More from Chris Cwiak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live