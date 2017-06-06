Len & Lin: Cubs and Wrigley Erupt in Sweep of Cardinals [Listen]

Well, the Cubs clearly needed some home cooking. After a 6-game skid, the Cubs managed to sweep division rival St. Louis. The bats came alive at Wrigley, with Kyle Schwarber hitting a dramatic go-ahead grand slam on Saturday. Len, Lin & JD all agreed that Wrigley was as loud as it’s ever been for a regular season game following that Schwar-bomb. It’s almost as important for fans to remember as it is for the players, that it’s a very long season, full of peaks and valleys. Don’t ride that rollercoaster.

