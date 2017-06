The stars weren’t just on the stage at Soldier Field this past weekend.

Celebrities came out in droves to U2’s ‘Joshua Tree’ shows at Soldier Field making the weekend a star-studded affair.

Take a look below to see who showed up.

Anthony Rizzo

@arizz_44 hanging out at @u2's Joshua Tree shows this weekend. 📸: @dearfloyd A post shared by 93XRT (@93xrt) on Jun 6, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

Kerry Wood & Tom Ricketts were also in attendance.

Jon Bon Jovi

Colin Farrell

