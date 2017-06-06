Blues Fest Broadcast From Buddy’s Thursday

It’s Blues Fest week! WXRT begins by celebrating the fest the night before it begins. Join us at Buddy Guy’s Legends on Thursday evening for our annual Blues Breakers Blues Fest Broadcast. This year we are proud to present two of the most exciting performers on the red hot Chicago Blues scene right now, Toronzo Cannon and Ronnie Baker Brooks. Toronzo is Chicago’s newest international blues attraction and one of our town’s most popular and innovative blues musicians. Toronzo will be showcasing his recent release on Alligator Records, “The Chicago Way.” Ronnie Baker Brooks is one of Chicago’s most exciting performers, a man who was born into the blues, and will be featuring songs from his highly acclaimed and long awaited new disc on Provogue Records, “Times Have Changed.” Once again our favorite co-host, a singer crowned the “Queen of the Blues” by Koko Taylor’s daughter on stage at the Chicago Blues Fest, Shemekia Copeland, will be helping us to present the annual WXRT Blues Breakers Blues Fest Broadcast from Buddy Guy’s Legends. Join us in the club (no cover for this show) or listen on air this Thursday evening. We expect Shemekia to be joining Ronnie’s band for a song, too. Everyone 21 and older is invited to come to this free event from 6:30 to 8:00pm. (Later in the evening Buddy Guy’s Legends will be presenting Toronzo Cannon for a separate cover charge. Ronnie Baker Brooks performs on the Pritzker stage at Blues Fest on Sunday. And see Shemekia on June 16 at Blues on the Fox in Aurora.)

