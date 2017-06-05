THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Broken Social Scene – ‘Skyline’

The song of the week is the third single from the forthcoming BSS album. It was an absolute joy to spin on the show this week and it just might be the strongest of the three. They have a show coming up here in Chicago at the Aragon on September 29, so if you wanna see a whole bunch of people on stage having a blast, then you might want to go ahead and look into scoring some tickets here.

On to the rest of this week’s show!

10pm

LCD Soundsystem – “american dream” (DFA/Columbia)

Tigers Jaw – “June” (Black Cement)

Slowdive – “Star Roving” (Dead Oceans)

(break)

Grizzly Bear – “Mourning Sound” (RCA)

RAC – “I Still Wanna Know (feat. Rivers Cuomo)” (Counter)

The War on Drugs – “Holding On” (Atlantic)

Broken Social Scene – “Skyline” (Arts & Crafts)

Flume – “Hyperreal (feat. Kučka)” (Mom + Pop)

The Chain Gang of 1974 – “Wallflowers” (Caroline)

(break)

This Is The Kit – “Moonshine Freeze” (Rough Trade)

(Sandy) Alex G – “Sportstar” (Domino)

11pm

All We Are – “Human” (Domino)

Phoenix – “Ti Amo” (Glassnote)

Kyle Craft – “Chelsea Hotel #2” (Sub Pop)

(break)

Saint Etienne – “Magpie Eyes (Confidence Man Remix)” (Heavenly/[PIAS])

Fleet Foxes – “Fools Errand” (Nonesuch)

Lorde – “Perfect Places” (Republic)

The Districts – “If Before I Wake” (Fat Possum)

Sheer Mag – “Just Can’t Get Enough” (Wilsuns RC)

Briana Marela – “Quit” (Jagjaguwar)

(break)

ODESZA – “Late Night” (Counter)

Beach House – “Chariot” (Sub Pop)

INHEAVEN – “Vultures” ([PIAS])

Big Thief – “Shark Smile” (Saddle Creek)