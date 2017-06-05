Jazz Transfusion Playlist June 4,2017

song-artist

So May It Secretly Begin-Pat Metheny

Cantaloupe Island-Steve Wiest

Creeper-Gene Segal

Hole In The Head Disease-Kick The Cat

Wait Until Tomorrow-DeJohnette Grenadier Medeski Scofield

Big Bhangra-Fareed Haque

Soul Intro/The Chicken-Jaco Pastorious

You’ve Got To Have Freedom-Pharoah Sanders

East Of The Sun-Jazzmeia Horn

Scrapple From The Apple-Jimmy Smith

Road Song-Camille Thurman

Hey There-Judy Roberts

Stevie R.-Mats Holmquist

Chroma-Petros Klampanis

Labor Day-John McLean/Clark Sommers