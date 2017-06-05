Concert Webcast: Phoenix Performs On The BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage WATCH LIVE

Jazz Transfusion Playlist June 4,2017

June 5, 2017 8:14 PM By Barry Winograd

song-artist
So May It Secretly Begin-Pat Metheny
Cantaloupe Island-Steve Wiest
Creeper-Gene Segal
Hole In The Head Disease-Kick The Cat
Wait Until Tomorrow-DeJohnette Grenadier Medeski Scofield
Big Bhangra-Fareed Haque
Soul Intro/The Chicken-Jaco Pastorious
You’ve Got To Have Freedom-Pharoah Sanders
East Of The Sun-Jazzmeia Horn
Scrapple From The Apple-Jimmy Smith
Road Song-Camille Thurman
Hey There-Judy Roberts
Stevie R.-Mats Holmquist
Chroma-Petros Klampanis
Labor Day-John McLean/Clark Sommers

