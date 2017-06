Join us tonight on Blues Breakers as we present an hour of blues from the best performers playing the 34th Annual Chicago Blues Festival this week in Millennium Park. From John Primer opening the Pritzker stage at 5pm on Friday to Gary Clark, Jr. closing the Pritzker beginning at 7:40 on Sunday and with Billy Branch, Nellie “Tiger” Travis, William Bell, Ronnie Baker Brooks and Rhiannon Giddens in between, hear the best of the fest tonight at 9:00 on 93XRT.