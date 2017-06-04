Saturday Morning Flashback: 1974 [Playlist]

June 4, 2017 11:10 AM By Wendy Rice

The first WXRT Listener Poll was conducted in 1973, but it seems no one had the foresight to save a copy of the results, so the 1974 survey – pictured here – is the first tally of record(s), so to speak! “Chicago’s Fine Rock Station” was on the air from 8 pm to 5 am, seven nights a week. Listeners were encouraged to call in with their top ten favorite albums of the year. That’s Robin Trower in the #1 slot; note the four-way tie for the #9 position, between the Rolling Stones, King Crimson, Loggins & Messina, and Jethro Tull!

Coming up:
June 10 – 1985
June 17 – 1968

This Week’s Playlist: 1974

    Song – Artist

  • 8 am
  • Pure and Easy – The Who
  • Any Major Dude – Steely Dan
  • Take Me to the River – Al Green
  • Bad Company – Bad Company
  • All the Young Dudes (live) – David Bowie
  • Brickyard Blues – Frankie Miller
  • Jackie Blue – Ozark Mountain Daredevils
  • I Can Feel the Fire – Ron Wood
  • Pick Up the Pieces – Average White Band
  • What You Got – John Lennon
  • 9 am
  • Oh Atlanta – Little Feat
  • Keep on Smilin’ – Wet Willie
  • Out of the Blue – Roxy Music
  • Black Water – The Doobie Brothers
  • Boogie Thing – James Cotton
  • You’re No Good – Linda Ronstadt
  • Walk On – Neil Young
  • You Haven’t Done Nothin’ – Stevie Wonder
  • Musta Got Lost – The J. Geils Band
  • Mainline Florida – Eric Clapton
  • Heroes Are Hard to Find – Fleetwood Mac
  • 10 am
  • Ain’t Too Proud to Beg – The Rolling Stones
  • Tell Me Something Good – Rufus w/Chaka Khan
  • Rebel Rebel – David Bowie
  • Tangled Up in Blue – Bob Dylan
  • I Can Help – Billy Swan
  • Bloody Well Right – Supertramp
  • Sally Can’t Dance – Lou Reed
  • For a Dancer – Jackson Browne
  • LaGrange – ZZ Top
  • 11 am
  • For the Love of Money – The O’Jays
  • Scarlet Begonias – The Grateful Dead
  • Ol’ Fifty Five – Eagles
  • Raised on Robbery – Joni Mitchell
  • Nothing From Nothing – Billy Preston
  • The In Crowd – Bryan Ferry
  • Call Me the Breeze – Lynyrd Skynyrd
  • Ain’t Nothin’ You Can Do (live) – Van Morrison
  • Junior’s Farm – Paul McCartney
  • Laredo Tornado – The Electric Light Orchestra

    • View More Saturday Morning Flashback Playlists

    Download FREE Music

    Connect With XRT On Facebook

More from Wendy Rice
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live