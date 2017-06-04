Saturday Morning Flashback: 1974 [Playlist]

The first WXRT Listener Poll was conducted in 1973, but it seems no one had the foresight to save a copy of the results, so the 1974 survey – pictured here – is the first tally of record(s), so to speak! “Chicago’s Fine Rock Station” was on the air from 8 pm to 5 am, seven nights a week. Listeners were encouraged to call in with their top ten favorite albums of the year. That’s Robin Trower in the #1 slot; note the four-way tie for the #9 position, between the Rolling Stones, King Crimson, Loggins & Messina, and Jethro Tull!
This Week’s Playlist: 1974
-
Song – Artist
- 8 am
- Pure and Easy – The Who
- Any Major Dude – Steely Dan
- Take Me to the River – Al Green
- Bad Company – Bad Company
- All the Young Dudes (live) – David Bowie
- Brickyard Blues – Frankie Miller
- Jackie Blue – Ozark Mountain Daredevils
- I Can Feel the Fire – Ron Wood
- Pick Up the Pieces – Average White Band
- What You Got – John Lennon
- 9 am
- Oh Atlanta – Little Feat
- Keep on Smilin’ – Wet Willie
- Out of the Blue – Roxy Music
- Black Water – The Doobie Brothers
- Boogie Thing – James Cotton
- You’re No Good – Linda Ronstadt
- Walk On – Neil Young
- You Haven’t Done Nothin’ – Stevie Wonder
- Musta Got Lost – The J. Geils Band
- Mainline Florida – Eric Clapton
- Heroes Are Hard to Find – Fleetwood Mac
- 10 am
- Ain’t Too Proud to Beg – The Rolling Stones
- Tell Me Something Good – Rufus w/Chaka Khan
- Rebel Rebel – David Bowie
- Tangled Up in Blue – Bob Dylan
- I Can Help – Billy Swan
- Bloody Well Right – Supertramp
- Sally Can’t Dance – Lou Reed
- For a Dancer – Jackson Browne
- LaGrange – ZZ Top
- 11 am
- For the Love of Money – The O’Jays
- Scarlet Begonias – The Grateful Dead
- Ol’ Fifty Five – Eagles
- Raised on Robbery – Joni Mitchell
- Nothing From Nothing – Billy Preston
- The In Crowd – Bryan Ferry
- Call Me the Breeze – Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Ain’t Nothin’ You Can Do (live) – Van Morrison
- Junior’s Farm – Paul McCartney
- Laredo Tornado – The Electric Light Orchestra
