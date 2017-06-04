Saturday Morning Flashback: 1974 [Playlist]

The first WXRT Listener Poll was conducted in 1973, but it seems no one had the foresight to save a copy of the results, so the 1974 survey – pictured here – is the first tally of record(s), so to speak! “Chicago’s Fine Rock Station” was on the air from 8 pm to 5 am, seven nights a week. Listeners were encouraged to call in with their top ten favorite albums of the year. That’s Robin Trower in the #1 slot; note the four-way tie for the #9 position, between the Rolling Stones, King Crimson, Loggins & Messina, and Jethro Tull!

This Week’s Playlist: 1974