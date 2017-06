Breakfast With The Beatles – June 4, 2017

8 AM

The Beatles – What You’re Doing

Dave Matthews – In My Life

Paul – Put It There

The Beatles – Day Tripper

The Beatles – Nothin’ Shakin’ (Bbc)

Paul – Silly Love Songs

The Beatles – Fixing A Hole (Take 3)

Johnny Rivers – Summer Rain

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Getting Better

Rutles – Back In ‘64

Cowboy Junkies – Isn’t It A Pity

The Beatles – And Your Bird Can Sing

George Martin – March Of The Meanies

9 AM

The Beatles – Here Comes The Sun

George – Life Itself

John – How

Paul – She’s A Woman (Unplugged)

Professor Moptop

John & Chuck Berry – Johnny B Goode

The Beatles – Please Please Me

The Beatles – Revolution 1

The Beatles – Piggies (Demo)

Ringo – Call Me

Peter & Gordon – A World Without Love

The Beatles – Long Tall Sally

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – JUNE 4, 2017

UKE MEETUP GROUP – TUESDAY, 7 PM – SAM ASH MUSIC, 1139 S. MAIN ST, LOMBARD PINES PLAZA, LOMBARD – PLENTY OF BEATLE SONGS

NEVERLY BROTHERS – WEDNESDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – MAIN SQUARE, CORNER OF RIDGE RD AND 5TH ST, HIGHLAND, IND – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN- SOLO GUITAR – WEDNESDAY, 3 TILL 7 PM –FARMERS MARKET, CORNER OF CENTER AND SLUSHER STREETS, GRAYSLAKE / 7:45 TILL 9:30 PM – ROUND LAKE BEACH CULTURAL & CIVIC CENTER, 2007 CIVIC CENTER WAY, ROUND LAKE BEACH (SETS WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

NEVERLY BROTHERS – THURSDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS, 1048 N. LAKE SHORE DR, CROWN POINT, IND – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STINGRAYS – THURSDAY, 6 TILL 6:45 – COUNTRYSIDE PARK, 642 61ST ST, COUNTRYSIDE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 7 PM – SESQUICENTENNIAL CELEBRATION, 16 N. 4TH ST, CHATSWORTH

JAY GOEPPNER & THE BACKDATED BAND – FRIDAY, 9 PM – HOLLSTEINS, 17358 S. OAK PARK AVE, TINLEY PARK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

NEVERLY BROTHERS – FRIDAY, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – GENEVAL COMMONS, MAIN STAGE, NEAR CALIFORNIA PIZZA KITCHEN, GENEVA – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 8 PM – BROKEN OAR MARINA BAR & GRILL, 614 RAWSOM BRIDGE RD, PORT BARRINGTON

NEW INVADERS – SATURDAY, 8:30 PM – 1:30 AM – SIDE STREET AMERICAN TAVERN, 18401 N. CREEK DR, TINLEY PARK – 21+ (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STINGRAYS – SATURDAY, 3:15 TILL 5:15 PM – SESQUICENTENNIAL, LOCUST ST, CHATSWORTH (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – SOLO GUITAR – SATURDAY, 8 AM TILL 1 PM – FRENCH MARKET, TRAIN STATION PARKING LOT, 75 EAST ROUTE 45, VERNON HILLS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

NEW INVADERS – SUNDAY, 4 TILL 5:30 PM – ANDERSONVILLE’S MIDSOMMAR FEST, 5200 N. CLARK ST – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE LENNYS – SUNDAY, 2 TILL 6 PM – BANDITO BARNEYS, 10 N. RIVER ST, EAST DUNDEE – ALL AGES – NO COVER (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

PAUL McCARTNEY – JULY 25TH & 26TH – HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPITHEATRE, TINLEY PARK

BEATLES BRUNCH – SUNDAYS 11 AM TILL 4 PM – CELTIC CROWN PUBLIC HOUSE, 4301 N. WESTERN AVE

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM

THE BEATLES BIBLIOGRAPHY – WWW.THEBEATLEWORKSLTD.COM

WWW.PETEBEST.COM

WWW.BEATLEFAN.COM

ABBEY ROAD ON THE RIVER

WWW.ABBEYROADONTHERIVER.COM