Chicago’s Premiere Lakefront Music Festival – MAMBY ON THE BEACH returns on June 24th & 25th. Mamby will welcome a dazzling array of indie, hip-hop and electronic dance music-focused acts to Oakwood Beach for its third annual edition.

Headliners include MGMT, Local Natives, Walk the Moon and Flying Lotus.

Additional live acts include Misterwives, Miike Snow, Marian Hill, Mutemath and more.

General Admission and VIP passes are available now at http://www.mambybeach.com/.