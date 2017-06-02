Trump Travel Ban To Supreme Court – News With Mary Dixon

The Trump administration is asking the US Supreme Court to reinstate its travel ban on people from six majority-Muslim countries. The late-night filing argues lower courts were wrong to rely on candidate Donald Trump’s statements about keeping Muslims out of the US. Lower court judges ruled they were proof that the restrictions are unconstitutionally aimed at one religion … A group of governors, mayors (including Chicago’s Rahm Emanuel) and CEOs will pledge to honor the Paris Climate treaty, now that President Trump has withdrawn the US. World leaders are expressing their dismay — Germany’s Chancellor Merkel says she will continue to work to ‘save our Earth.’ Governor Rauner plans to veto a school funding reform bill that would help Chicago public schools. The state’s budget impasse means that our credit rating has been downgraded, again. Crude oil is now flowing through the Dakota Access Pipeline from North Dakota to central Illinois. The Warriors dominated the Cavaliers in Game One of the NBA Finals. The Cubs host Saint Louis this afternoon. The White Sox are in Detroit tonight. Sunny today, and low-80s … cooler near the lake.