6 Reasons to Head Out to the Two Brothers Summer Music Festival This Weekend!

Summer has finally arrived, and given how quickly it always seems to go by, we know how important it is to make the most of it. Your friends here at XRT have outlined some of the most fun festivals in our “93 Days of Summer” guide, and I have just the thing to kick off summer with this weekend: The Two Brothers Summer Music Festival.

In case the name doesn’t sell you on it completely, I will spell it out for you:

6. The Location

If you have yet to discover Rivedge Park, now is the time. It’s a gorgeous, newly constructed venue right along the Fox River, with excellent sound and views.

RiverEdge Park is located at 360 North Broadway in Aurora.

5. Easy Transportation

If you’re coming from the city, just hop on the BNSF Metra line, and take it all the way out to Aurora. Riveredge Park is literally steps away from the Aurora Metra stop!

4. XRT will be on site!

Make sure to stop by the XRT tent to pick up stickers, pins, and other XRT goodies! You can also bother XRT’s Bill Artlip, and me, Emma Mac.

3. All proceeds to go to 2 great causes:

All Proceeds from Two Brothers Summer Festival 2017 will benefit two local charities, Make-A-Wish Illinois and Giant Steps in Lisle.

2. The Beer

The festival features the annual release of the tasty Hop Centric Double IPA and the Two Brothers Special Projects Division rare beer tent, featuring 20+ rare and archived beers. And in addition to your favorite Two Brothers year-rounds and seasonals, there will be new stuff, like the release of Pahoehoe Coconut Ale.

Not a beer lover? That’s okay, the festival has cocktails, including Moscow Mules and Citrus Vodka mixtures.

1. The Music

This year’s line up is fantastic! Check it out below:

Friday, June 2

Savoir Adore

Blind Pilot

Saint Motel

Saturday, June 3

Future Stuff

The Way Down Wanderers

Knox Hamilton

X Ambassadors

Gates open at 5 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday. Wanna grab tickets? Head over to the Two Brothers Site.

See you there!

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook.