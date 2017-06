If you’re on the fence about getting tickets to some of the biggest summer concerts, we’re here to help you out.

Listen all next week for your chance to win tickets to see Tom Petty at Wrigley Field on 6/29, Red Hot Chili Peppers at the United Center on 7/1, and Green Day at Wrigley Field on 8/24. It’s the XR Three Pack Ticket Giveaway!

Simply listen to XRT and when prompted, call in to 312-861-WXRT to win the XR Three Pack Ticket Giveaway!

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram