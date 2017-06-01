Foo Fighters Release Heavy New Song ‘Run’ with Funny Video

Foo Fighters have released a new, hard-rocking single titled “Run.” And, to usher in the unexpected new track, the band released a hilarious video directed by Dave Grohl himself where guys play elderly rockers who take over the old folks home.

Fans have been waiting patiently for new music from Grohl and company. The band’s last release was 2015’s Saint Cecilia EP and, the group’s last album Sonic Highways dropped back in 2014.

Foo Fighters will perform at a slew of international festivals this summer.

Check out the latest from Foo Fighters below.