Foo Fighters, Arcade Fire, The War On Drugs – New Noise at Nine. Thursday June 1, 2017

It’s not uncommon for us to get a song we weren’t expecting on New Music Thursday. This week we got three! Foo Fighters, Arcade Fire, and The War On Drugs. Check out the playlist below and please support the artists you hear on New Noise at Nine by buying their music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store.

Your pal,

–Ryan A.

**

Foo Fighters – “Run”

Grizzly Bear – “Mourning Sound”

Muse – “Dig Down“

Arcade Fire – “Everything Now“

Billy Raffoul – “Driver”

The Head And The Heart – “City Of Angels”

The National – “The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness“

Rag ‘N Bone Man – “Skin”

The War On Drugs – “Holding On“

Earl St. Clair – “Ain’t Got It Like That (Pt. 1)”

The XX – “I Dare You”

Strand Of Oaks – “Rest Of It“

Blondie – “Long Time”