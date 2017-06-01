Foo Fighters, Arcade Fire, The War On Drugs – New Noise at Nine. Thursday June 1, 2017

June 1, 2017 10:22 PM By Ryan Arnold

It’s not uncommon for us to get a song we weren’t expecting on New Music Thursday. This week we got three! Foo Fighters, Arcade Fire, and The War On Drugs. Check out the playlist below and please support the artists you hear on New Noise at Nine by buying their music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store.

Foo Fighters – “Run”
Grizzly Bear – “Mourning Sound”
Muse – “Dig Down

Arcade Fire – “Everything Now
Billy Raffoul – “Driver”
The Head And The Heart – “City Of Angels”
The National – “The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness
Rag ‘N Bone Man – “Skin”
The War On Drugs – “Holding On

Earl St. Clair – “Ain’t Got It Like That (Pt. 1)”
The XX – “I Dare You”
Strand Of Oaks – “Rest Of It
Blondie – “Long Time”

 

 

 

 

 

