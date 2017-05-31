That One Time Jack White Taught The Edge and Jimmy Page to Play ‘Seven Nation Army’

May 31, 2017 10:40 PM By Jason Thomas
Filed Under: It Might Get Loud, Jack White, Jimmy Page, Seven Nation Army, The Edge

With The Edge in town this coming weekend for two shows at Soldier Field and with our U2 Friday Feature on the horizon, it seemed like a good time to go back to It Might Get Loud and watch that scene where Jack White explains his most famous riff to The Edge and Jimmy Page. I was just like The Edge when I first heard “Seven Nation Army.” I also thought it was a bass guitar that opens the song, but no, Jack goes into great detail about how the riff came to be and how to play it. Yes, hearing guitar gods geek out on their guitars… Good times.

