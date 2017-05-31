David Gilmour’s Historic ‘Live at Pompeii’ Film to Screen Worldwide

By Hayden Wright

Rock icons have performed at some of the world’s most legendary arenas, but Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour had bigger plans in mind when he played two shows at the ruins of Pompeii in 2016. His performances in the ancient city were immortalized on film and now Gilmour is plotting a worldwide, one-time screening of the shows.

Pink Floyd made history in 1972 with their own shows among the ancient ruins—which were recorded and released as Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii. Gilmour’s return to the site brings his career full circle and will screen under the banner of David Gilmour: Live at Pompeii. The setting was constructed in 90 B.C. before the volcano Vesuvius erupted and engulfed the town in ash. Since then it’s been a fascination of artists, composers and rock stars.

“It’s a magical place,” Gilmour told Rolling Stone last year. “It was quite overwhelming really. It’s a place of ghosts … in a friendly way.”

The concert documentary will screen on September 13 for one night only. More than 2,000 cinemas worldwide will show the film, which contains highlights from both 2016 concerts. During the shows, Gilmour mined his solo discography as well as hits like “Comfortably Numb” from the Pink Floyd catalog.

Tickets for the screening are available now. Where screenings are unavailable, fans can request the experience via a “Demand It” form.