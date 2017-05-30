Saturday Morning Flashback: 1988 [Playlist]

By Frank E. Lee

Had a great 1988 once again (even better than the first go round 29 years ago) filling in for Wendy on Flashback this week sharing news about the exciting advent of zebra mussels, Mystery Science Theater 3000 and Stephen Hawking’s bestseller A Brief History of Time (theunofficial owners manual of Flashback.) The music sounded excellent as well and here’s what it looked like: (Yes, I did play Guns and Roses…loud)

“Rev It Up” Jerry Harrison

“The Ability to Swing” by Thomas Dolby

“Sweet Jane” by the Cowboy Junkies

“The Crush of Love” by Joe Satriani

“Only a Memory” by the Smithereens

“What I Am” by Edie Brickell and the New Bohemians

“She’s No Lady” by Lyle Lovett

“Orange Crush” by REM

“Put On Your Dancing Shoes” by Steve Winwood

“The Flame” by Cheap Trick

“If Love Was A Train” by Michele Shocked

“This Note’s For You” by Neil Young

“I’m An Adult Now” by The Pursuit of Happiness

“The Devil’s Right Hand” by Steve Earle

“Chrome Plated Heart” by Melissa Etheridge

“Get Started, Start a Fire” by Graham Parker

“Sell My Soul” by Midnight Oil

“It’s Money That Matters” by Randy Newman

“Flesh Number One” by Robyn Hitchcock

“Handle With Care” by The Traveling Wilburys

“Desire” by U2

“Let It Roll” by Little Feat

“(Nothing But) Flowers by Talking Heads

“Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman

“Paper Thin” by John Hiatt

“Tumblin’ Down” by Ziggy Marley

“Rockawhile” by Keith Richards

“Ana Ng” by They Might Be Giants

“Tall Cool One” by Robert Plant

“Don’t Go” by Hothouse Flowers

“Glamour Boys” by Living Colour

“Jane Says” by Jane’s Addiction

“Cruella De Ville” by The Replacements

“Holding On To the Eart” by Sam Phillips

“Reptile” by the Church

“Patience” by Guns N’ Roses

“Better Be Home Soon” by Crowded House

“Turn You Inside Our” by REM

“People Have The Power” by Patti Smith

“The Valley Road” by Bruce Hornsby

“Just a Little Bit” by Bobby King and Terry Evans

“World Party” by World Party was a mistake and and anachronism. (1987)