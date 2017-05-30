Watch Noel Gallagher Get Reimagined As Pablo Escobar For His 50th Birthday

Oasis’s Noel Gallagher celebrated his 50th birthday on May 29th with a grand celebration.

Wagner Moura received an invitation to the party, but unfortunately couldn’t make it. Moura decided to have a bit of fun with it and offer Gallagher a different kind of gift.

Portraying Pablo Escobar on Netflix’s hit show Narcos, Moura makes the claim that Gallagher looks more like Escobar than he does. To prove it, Moura made a little video showing what Gallagher would look like on the show, which you can watch above.

