Official 2017 Lollapalooza Aftershows Announced

May 30, 2017 10:02 AM
Once 10 PM hits that doesn’t mean the party stops.

Lollapalooza artists will take over music venues across the city once again as the lineup of official aftershows has been revealed.

Tickets for each aftershow go on sale Friday, June 2nd at 10 AM. You can purchase them by visiting Lollapalooza’s official aftershow page.

Take a look below to see when your favorite artists are playing.

August 2

93XRT Show: Spoon – Metro
93XRT Show: Temples – Lincoln Hall
Mondo Cozmo – Schubas

August 3

Whitney – Thalia Hall
93XRT Show: Ryan Adams – Vic Theatre

August 4

93XRT Show: Mac DeMarco – Concord Music Hall
93XRT Show: Sylvan Esso – Thalia Hall
93XRT Show: The Lemon Twigs – Schubas
93XRT Show: Liam Gallagher – Park West
Vance Joy – House Of Blues

August 5

Kaleo – Thalia Hall
93XRT Show: Car Seat Headrest – Lincoln Hall
Barns Courtney – Schubas
Grouplove – Park West
93XRT Show: The Shins – Vic Theatre

August 6

The Head and the Heart – Metro

