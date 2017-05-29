Jazz Transfusion Playlist May 28,2017

May 29, 2017 6:14 PM By Barry Winograd

song-artist
Cucumber Slumber-Weather Report
No Money No Honey-Charlie Hunter
Definitely Maybe-Ed Palermo
Wrong Is Right-Larry Coryell/Steve Smith/Tom Coster
Solar Steps-Peter Erskine
Frankenstein-Marcus Miller
Captain Marvel-Chick Corea
Semi-Tough-Don Sebesky
Warrior-Steve Davis
Limbo-Miles Davis
Blue Skies-Diana Krall
Groove’s Groove-Richard “Groove” Holmes
Washed Ashore-Chris Potter
Samba D’Blue-Steve Nelson
Paint It Black-Charlie Watts/The Danish Radio Big Band
The Jockey-Bobby Watson

More from Barry Winograd
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live