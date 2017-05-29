Jazz Transfusion Playlist May 28,2017

song-artist

Cucumber Slumber-Weather Report

No Money No Honey-Charlie Hunter

Definitely Maybe-Ed Palermo

Wrong Is Right-Larry Coryell/Steve Smith/Tom Coster

Solar Steps-Peter Erskine

Frankenstein-Marcus Miller

Captain Marvel-Chick Corea

Semi-Tough-Don Sebesky

Warrior-Steve Davis

Limbo-Miles Davis

Blue Skies-Diana Krall

Groove’s Groove-Richard “Groove” Holmes

Washed Ashore-Chris Potter

Samba D’Blue-Steve Nelson

Paint It Black-Charlie Watts/The Danish Radio Big Band

The Jockey-Bobby Watson