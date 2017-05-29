Jazz Transfusion Playlist May 28,2017

song-artist
Cucumber Slumber-Weather Report
No Money No Honey-Charlie Hunter
Definitely Maybe-Ed Palermo
Wrong Is Right-Larry Coryell/Steve Smith/Tom Coster
Solar Steps-Peter Erskine
Frankenstein-Marcus Miller
Captain Marvel-Chick Corea
Semi-Tough-Don Sebesky
Warrior-Steve Davis
Limbo-Miles Davis
Blue Skies-Diana Krall
Groove’s Groove-Richard “Groove” Holmes
Washed Ashore-Chris Potter
Samba D’Blue-Steve Nelson
Paint It Black-Charlie Watts/The Danish Radio Big Band
The Jockey-Bobby Watson
song-artist