Breakfast With The Beatles – May 28, 2017

8 AM

The Beatles – Only A Northern Song

John – Instant Karma

The Beatles – Twist And Shout (Anthology Tv Mix)

Jack Johnson – Rocky Racoon

The Beatles – Honey Pie

Ringo – You Belong To Me

The Beatles – Good Day Sunshine

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Johnny B Goode (Bbc)

Paul – Mumbo

Dani – Old Brown Shoe

The Beatles – Flying

George – Dark Horse

The Beatles – All My Loving

9 AM

Chris Cornell – Imagine

The Beatles – Across The Universe

Paul & Elvis Costello – So Like Candy

Bono & Secret Machines – I Am The Walrus

Profesor Moptop

The Beatles – Sgt. Pepper With A Little Help From My Friends

The Beatles – Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds (Take 1)

The Beatles – You Know My Name (Look Up The Number)

The Beatles – Thank You Girl

George & Carl Perkins – That’s All Right Medly

The Beatles – Girl

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – MAY 28, 2017

BRITINS – MONDAY, 12 PM – CHOCOLATE FEST, BURLINGTON, WISC

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – WEDNESDAY, 8PM – WITH THE FLAT CATS AND SWING DANCE LESSONS – ALHAMBRA PALACE, 1240 W. RANDOLPH ST, CHICAGO – ALL AGES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

“JAZZMAN” JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – WEDNESDAY, 3 TILL 7 PM – GRAYSLAKE FARMERS MARKET, CORNER OF CENTER AND SLUSHER, GRAYSLAKE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

GOLDEN ANNIVERSARY OF THE BEATLES’ SGT. PEPPER – DISCUSSIONS BY PROFESSORS AND MUSICIANS PERFORMING THEIR OWN VERSIONS OF SGT PEPPER SONGS – THURSDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – DePAUL STUDENT CENTER, ROOM 120, 2250 N. SHEFFIELD AVE

SGT. PEPPER EXPERIENCE: 50TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW – THURSDAY, 7 PM – JOE’S LIVE, 5441 PARK PLACE, ROSEMONT – 21+

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – THURSDSAY, 6:30 TILL 8 PM – GRUNDY COUNTY COURTHOUSE FRONT LAWN, 111 E. WASHINGTON ST, MORRIS, ILL (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

“JAZZMAN” JEFF JUSTMAN – THURSDAY, 8 AM TILL 2 PM – HARVEST MARKET, 200 N. GROVE AVE, ELGIN (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

BEATLE BROTHERS – 9:00 FRIDAY NIGHT – FITZGERALDS, 6615 ROOSEVELT ROAD, BERWIN – DO THE SGT. PEPPER ALBUM PLUS SINGLE AND 2ND SET WILL BE BEATLE OLDIES

AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 8 PM – COMMUNITY DAYS, TOWN CENTER PARK, ROUTE 72 & CENTER DR, GILBERTS, ILL

THE STINGRAYS – FRIDAY, 7:30 TILL 9:30PM – SCHAUMBURG SUMMER DANCE, 180 ROSELLE RD, SCHAUMBURG – ARTHUR MURRAY FREE DANCE LESSONS AT 6:30 PM – BANDSHELL ON THE LAKE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY. 8 PM – RHYTHM CITY CASINO RESORT, 7077 WLMORE AVE, DAVENPORT, IOWA – FAMILY FRIENDLY BUT UNDER 18 MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT

THE LENNYS – SATURDAY, 6 PM – RELAY FOR LIFE, DIECKE PARK, 12015 MILL ST, HUNTLEY – ALL AGES, FREE SHOW AFTER RUN (SET INCLUDES SOME BEATLE SONGS

SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 8:30 TILL 10 PM – GILBERTS COMMUNITY DAYS FESTIVAL, TOWN SQUARE PARK, ROUTE 72 & CENTER DR, GILBERTS, ILL (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STINGRAYS – SATURDAY, 8 TILL MIDNIGHT – CROATION CLUB, 1503 CLEMENT ST, JOLIET – NO COVER (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

“JAZZMAN” JEFF JUSTMAN – SATURDAY, 3:35 TILL 4 PM – RAU BRADBIRU DANDELION WINE FINE ARTS FESTIVAL, SCHORNICK THEATRE, BOWEN PARK, CORNER OF SHERIDAN AND GREENWOOD, WAUKEGAN – AT 4:00 BRING YOUR ACOUSTIC GUITAR FOR AN ACOUSTIC MUSIC JAM (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

MEET THE BEETLES – JOHN & GEORGE DUO – SUNDAY, 4 TILL 7 PM – FLASHBACK FEVER, 514 E. WILSON ST, MADISON, WISC

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SUNDAY, 2 TILL 3:30 PM – TASTE OF WHEATON, MEMORIAL PARK, 208 W. UNION ST, WHEATON (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

PAUL McCARTNEY – JULY 25TH & 26TH – HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPITHEATRE, TINLEY PARK

BEATLES BRUNCH – SUNDAYS 11 AM TILL 4 PM – CELTIC CROWN PUBLIC HOUSE, 4301 N. WESTERN AVE

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

