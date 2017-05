The Record Company performed a fantastic Live From Studio X session at Thalia Hall last night.

We caught up with Chris Vos ahead of time to dig in to the whirlwind year the band has had.

Check out his full interview with Marty Lennartz above where he discusses the important role XRT has played in his life, the band’s love of the blues, and an update on their new album.

