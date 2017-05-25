Why You Shouldn’t Pour Grease Down The Drain

The smell of bacon cooking over a hot skillet is one that will never get old, same with the taste of it.

When you’re in your bacon coma, it’s easy to forget that you should take care of the grease responsibly. After all, it’s much easier to just pour it down the drain.

Don’t do that!

Aside from being bad for your pipes, it’s harmful to the environment.

Take a look at the video above showing why you should avoid pouring grease down the drain and what you can do to clean your pipes if they’ve got grease in them.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram