Muse, Grizzly Bear, Matthew Sweet – New Noise at Nine. Thursday May 25, 2017

Whole lotta soul, a little bit of twang, and a dash of “what is old is new again” in this week’s show. Check out the playlist below and please support the artists you hear on New Noise at Nine by buying their music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store.

Your pal,

–Ryan A.

**

Muse – “Dig Down“

Mavis Staples w/ Win Butler & Regine Chassagne of Arcade Fire – “Slippery People”

The National – “The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness“

LCD Soundsystem – “Call The Police“

Steve Earle & The Dukes – “Looking For A Woman” ***The cover art for So You Wannabe an Outlaw is by Chicago artist Tony Fitzpatrick.

Grizzly Bear – “Mourning Sound”

Earl St. Clair – “Ain’t Got It Like That (Pt. 1)”

Billy Raffoul – “Driver”

Strand Of Oaks – “Rest Of It“

Matthew Sweet – “Trick“

Afghan Whigs – “Arabian Heights”

Buddy Guy & Mick Jagger – “Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)” *Check out The Rolling Stones Exhibitionism at Navy Pier through July 30.