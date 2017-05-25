Michael McDermott and Heather Horton Cover Bob Dylan [Listen]

The musical partnership of Michael McDermott and Heather Horton was forged in a creative fire that preceded their marriage. Just between you and me, I also believe that Heather Horton saved his life. The right person has a way of doing that. They perform together in a band. They perform together as a duet. They perform individually as solo artists. There’s a good chance you’ve seen them sing The National Anthem at Wrigley Field. They even played live in the Cubs broadcast booth when Mary Dixon and I did a morning show from inside the ballpark.

The Westies featuring Michael McDermott and Heather Horton will headline City Winery Chicago tonight.

It’s a special night because Heather will open as a solo artist to showcase her forthcoming new album “Don’t Mess with Mrs. Murphy.”

Michael and Heather played live at my 25th Anniversary Live Broadcast and if you missed it, you should listen to their version of Bob Dylan’s “Times They Are A-Changin.’” It slips seamlessly into Michael’s song “The American in Me.”

Heather Horton has just released the official video for a haunting song from the new solo album. The song is called “Wheelchair Man.”

And here’s a song from The Westies that shows how deep it all goes.

You can live the magic tonight.