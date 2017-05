President Trump visited Pope Francis at The Vatican yesterday and the internet is already having its way with it.

@Seinfeld2000 created a spoof of the meeting by overlaying the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme song while Pope Francis & President Trump take part in a photo-op.

Just take a look at this magnificent creation below.

Pope Your Enthusiasm pic.twitter.com/joAC3sk5oe — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) May 24, 2017

