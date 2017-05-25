23-Million Lose Insurance Under GOP Health Bill – News With Mary Dixon

The Republican health care bill approved by the House would cause about 23-million Americans to lose their insurance by 2026, while cutting the deficit by about 119-billion dollars. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office suggests the measure would negatively affect poor and older Americans the most … while giving large tax cuts to high-income Americans and medical companies. It faces an uncertain future in the Senate … Montana holds a special election today to fill the seat vacated by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. The Republican candidate is charged with assaulting a reporter who was asking about the health bill … Chicago aldermen have approved changes that will prevent city employees from helping airlines to remove passengers from planes, unless it’s an emergency. It’s another consequence of that passenger-dragging incident on a United flight at O’Hare last month … Teachers at the North Side Passages Charter School have reached a tentative agreement that will keep those teachers off the picket lines … President Trump meets European and NATO leaders … who are expected to pledge more muscle in the fight against the Islamic State and to look for reassurance on the Trump administration’s commitment to the alliance. The Cubs beat the Giants … the White Sox got swept in Arizona … and the Sky lost to the Mystics … Cloudy today with high temperatures in the mid-60s … cooler by the lake.