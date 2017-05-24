Top Gun 2 to Start Filming in the next Year

The web has been ablaze today with the news that Top Gun 2 is apparently a go with Tom Cruise confirming the news on Australian TV. Jerry Bruckheimer tweeted a pic of himself with Mr. Scientology back in January of 2016 saying that they had been discussing “a little Top Gun 2,” and now with Cruise’s confirmation, we can all get to wondering if this is something that we really want. In terms of quality, sequels usually have a tough time keeping up with the originals. There are exceptions, of course, like this, this, this, and this, but for the most part sequels usually suck, and sequels that are released decades later have an even tougher time fighting off the suck. I guess that if I had a gun to my head and was forced to choose between a Top Gun sequel with Cruise and Kilmer and a crappy remake, I’d go with the former. Top Gun is probably one of the only ’80s movies that hasn’t been remade yet, so maybe we lucked out with a sequel. We’ll see… Or not.

Oh, and if you’re not familiar with Tarantino’s NSFW Top Gun scene from Sleep with Me, there ya go. Enjoy.