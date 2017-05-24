Watch A Century-Old Organ Play Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” Spot-On

By Jim Easterhouse

When the Marenghi Organ was created over 100 years ago, the world had many notable beginnings. Theodore Roosevelt started his second term as President. Las Vegas had just been birthed. Albert Einstein introduced his theory of special relativity.

So, it’s safe to say that in 1905, Bill Nunn’s Marenghi Organ wasn’t originally crafted to crank out Queen hits. However, as part of this musical collection, Nunn’s 81-key organ has been recorded churning Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” in a memorable fashion.

The ginormous organ is fed musical data and computes “Bohemian Rhapsody” individually. For an instrument that is over 100-years-old, this organ certainly stays up to speed. With the organ pipes highlighting the dramatic range of the legendary Queen tune, along with the instrument’s classic tone, this rendition is as impressive as it is amusing.

And with over 4 million YouTube views, this performance is one even Freddy Mercury and co. could have marveled at.