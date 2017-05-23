How To Play Every Ed Sheeran Song

May 23, 2017 9:52 AM By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Ed Sheeran

There’s a lot of videos on YouTube that’ll show you how to play a certain song or how artists write their own music. However, no channel gets as creative as this one.

John Fassold’s channel is full of videos explaining how popular musicians compose their songs, but does so with an added touch of humor.

His latest video shows how Ed Sheeran writes his music. Besides showing how the music is composed, Fassold shows what themes you need in order to write a song in that style.

Watch the hilarious video above!

