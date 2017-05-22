Concert Webcast: Hippo Campus Performs On The BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage WATCH LIVE
 Read More

Trump In Israel – News With Mary Dixon

May 22, 2017 8:48 AM By Mary Dixon
Filed Under: budget, Cubs, Ford, Israel, Medicaid, Old Orchard, President Trump, Ringling Brothers, Skokie police, White Sox


President Trump has landed in Israel, where he’ll meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu and Palestinian president Abbas. While in Saudi Arabia, Trump called on Muslim nations to drive out Islamist extremism … Trump’s first budget includes cuts to Medicaid and other programs that help the poor, including food stamps. The Washington Post reports it will be sent to Congress tomorrow … Skokie police say a Chicago man found shot to death in an Old Orchard parking garage was not a random victim. No arrests have been made in Saturday’s murder of Eric Cybak … Ford Motor Company is parting ways with CEO Mark Fields … The Greatest Show On Earth has folded up its tents for the final time. The Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus held its last performance last night in New York. The Cubs beat the Brewers at home, and the White Sox swept the Mariners in Seattle … Sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon and high temperatures in the low-70s.

More from Mary Dixon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live