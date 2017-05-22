Trump In Israel – News With Mary Dixon

President Trump has landed in Israel, where he’ll meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu and Palestinian president Abbas. While in Saudi Arabia, Trump called on Muslim nations to drive out Islamist extremism … Trump’s first budget includes cuts to Medicaid and other programs that help the poor, including food stamps. The Washington Post reports it will be sent to Congress tomorrow … Skokie police say a Chicago man found shot to death in an Old Orchard parking garage was not a random victim. No arrests have been made in Saturday’s murder of Eric Cybak … Ford Motor Company is parting ways with CEO Mark Fields … The Greatest Show On Earth has folded up its tents for the final time. The Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus held its last performance last night in New York. The Cubs beat the Brewers at home, and the White Sox swept the Mariners in Seattle … Sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon and high temperatures in the low-70s.