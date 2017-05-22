THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Grizzly Bear – ‘Mourning Sound’

A band that’s absolutely overflowing with talent is back with their first new music since their 2012 release, Shields. Grizzly Bear has also announced U.S tour dates for November/December, but no Chicago date as of right now. But hey, no need to dwell on that. They’re sure to be passing through town soon, and the second taste of the forthcoming album and first proper single is an incredibly solid listen that has us thinking that the five-year wait will be more than worth it.

Painted Ruins will be released on August 18.

On to the rest of the show!

10pm

Slowdive – “Sugar for the Pill” (Dead Oceans)

The Chain Gang of 1974 – “Wallflowers” (Caroline)

Grizzly Bear – “Mourning Sound” (RCA)

(break)

Phoenix – “Ti Amo” (Glassnote)

Hazel English – “That Thing” (Polyvinyl)

Kyle Craft – “Chelsea Hotel #2” (Sub Pop)

Flume – “Hyperreal (feat. Kučka)” (Mom + Pop)

Shout Out Louds – “Oh Oh” (Merge)

Beach Fossils – “Down the Line” (Bayonet)

(break)

Tigers Jaw – “June” (Black Cement)

Sheer Mag – “Just Can’t Get Enough” (Wilsuns RC)

LCD Soundsystem – “american dream” (DFA/Columbia)

11pm

Chastity Belt – “Different Now” (Hardly Art)

Fleet Foxes – “Fools Errand” (Nonesuch)

RAC – “I Still Wanna Know (feat. Rivers Cuomo)” (Counter)

(break)

Beach House – “Chariot” (Sub Pop)

Gorillaz – “Andromeda (feat. D.R.A.M.)” (Parlophone/Warner Bros.)

White Reaper – “The World’s Best American Band” (Polyvinyl)

(Sandy) Alex G – “Sportstar” (Domino)

Perfume Genius – “Slip Away” (Matador)

Briana Marela – “Quit” (Jagjaguwar)

(break)

The War on Drugs – “Thinking of a Place” (Atlantic)