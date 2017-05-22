Saturday Morning Flashback: 1970 [Playlist]

It was a turbulent year. After President Nixon sent troops into Cambodia, campus protests turned deadly in May at Kent State in Ohio and Jackson State in Mississippi. The NASA mission with the unlucky number became a real-life drama. Astronauts Lovell, Swigert and Haise never made it to the surface of the moon, but they made it back home safely. Apollo 13 was what NASA called “a successful failure.”

The Beatles splintered into solo careers. Both Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin died at the age of 27.

