Saturday Morning Flashback: 1970 [Playlist]

It was a turbulent year. After President Nixon sent troops into Cambodia, campus protests turned deadly in May at Kent State in Ohio and Jackson State in Mississippi. The NASA mission with the unlucky number became a real-life drama. Astronauts Lovell, Swigert and Haise never made it to the surface of the moon, but they made it back home safely. Apollo 13 was what NASA called “a successful failure.”
The Beatles splintered into solo careers. Both Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin died at the age of 27.
Coming up:
May 27 – 1988
June 3 – 1974
This Week’s Playlist: 1970
-
Song – Artist
- 8 am
- Carry On – Crosby, Stills & Nash
- Cry Me a River (live) – Joe Cocker
- Get Back – The Beatles
- House at Pooh Corner – The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
- Have You Ever Seen the Rain?- Creedence Clearwater Revival
- Wonderful World, Beautiful People – Jimmy Cliff
- Midnight Rider – The Allman Brothers Band
- Where do the Children Play? – Cat Stevens
- Liar – Argent
- Only You Know and I Know – Dave Mason
- Are You Ready? – Pacific Gas & Electric
- 9 am
- Moondance – Van Morrison
- Straight Ahead – Jimi Hendrix
- No Matter What – Badfinger
- Glad – Traffic
- I Can’t Get Next to You – Al Green
- Teacher – Jethro Tull
- Cecelia – Simon & Garfunkel
- Roadhouse Blues – The Doors
- Every Night – Paul McCartney
- 10 am
- Lola – The Kinks
- Take Me to the Pilot – Elton John
- Thank You – Sly and the Family Stone
- Truckin’ – The Grateful Dead
- Spirit in the Sky – Norman Greenbaum
- Lake Shore Drive – Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah
- War – Edwin Starr
- Roll Away the Stone – Leon Russell
- Tell the Truth – Derek & the Dominos
- If Not For You – Bob Dylan
- 11 am
- Sweet Jane – The Velvet Underground
- Ball of Confusion – The Temptations
- After the Gold Rush – Neil Young
- Wah-Wah – George Harrison
- Little Queenie (live) – The Rolling Stones
- Hope You’re Feeling Better – Santana
- This is the Rock – Fleetwood Mac
- Let’s Work Together – Canned Heat
- Almost Cut My Hair – Crosby, Stills & Nash
- Let it Rain – Eric Clapton
View More Saturday Morning Flashback Playlists