Len & Lin: When the Wind Blows, the Cubbies Will Rock [Listen]

The Cubs have had a pretty nice wind-aided homestand thusfar. Saturday saw the rare dry rain-out against the Brewers, and Sunday saw a tweak to the lineup with Ben Zobrist leading off (with a homerun, of course) and Schwarber batting second. Kris Bryant tacked on two homers to his already gaudy offensive numbers. Ian Happ has been electric and will stay with the big club as Jason Heyward returns from the DL. We’ll keep an eye on which direction the flags are pointing as the Cubs welcome in the San Francisco Giants for an NLDS rematch.

Len Kasper joins Lin Brehmer on the XRT Morning Show at 8:30am Mondays & Fridays to talk about your World Series champion Chicago Cubs. Len & Lin: the returning champs of baseball and rock n roll.