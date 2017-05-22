A Definitive Ranking Of The Best Musical Commencement Speakers

College graduation season is well underway and a few schools have already seen some memorable speeches.

Just watch the one Will Ferrell recently gave at USC for proof.

Musicians are called upon to deliver addresses as well. Just this year artists like Steven Van Zandt & Janelle Monae have given speeches.

That got me thinking, who would be the BEST musician to have speak at a college graduation? Well, glad you asked!

1. Mavis Staples

If you’ve ever seen Mavis Staples perform you’ve already gotten a sneak peek her prowess for public speaking. Mavis’s ability to tell stories is uncanny and any graduating class would be fortunate to draw from her experiences as they head off into the next stage of their lives.

2. Weird Al Yankovic

Weird Al’s an unconventional guy. He’s got the perfect combination of creativity and practicality along with a style of humor that’s unmatched.

3. Peter Himmelman

Peter Himmelman is an inspiring individual. So much so that he once climbed in bed with Lin Brehmer to discuss how people can make their creative ideas a reality.

4. St. Vincent

St. Vincent has designed a custom guitar for women, interpreted the National Anthem for a Super Bowl commercial, served as Record Store Day Ambassador, and written her own anthology just to name a few things. Her immense talent shines bright in whatever project she undertakes and serves as an excellent role model to inspire a new class of college graduates.

5. Perry Farrell

The Jane’s Addiction frontman eccentric personality would make for an interesting address. On a day where college graduates are hearing the same things over and over, Farrell would make for a nice break in the action.

Honorable Mention: Dave Grohl

What’s an XRT list without Dave Grohl? All kidding aside this is an easy choice. A great story teller that could capture the attention of a crowd for hours on end, Grohl has been blessed with the gift of gab.

