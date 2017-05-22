“Even Though Chris Is Gone, His Legacy Endures” – Imagine Dragons Dan Reynolds Pays Tribute To Chris Cornell At Billboard Music Awards

Concert Webcast: Hippo Campus Performs On The BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage WATCH LIVE

May 22, 2017 3:15 PM By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Billboard Music Awards, Chris Cornell, Imagine Dragons

As tributes to the late Chris Cornell continue to pour in, Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds took to the national stage by eulogizing Cornell at the Billboard Music Awards.

He said,

“Although tonight is a time to celebrate the music and artists of the past year, it’s also a time to remember someone we lost this week. Soundgarden and Audioslave’s Chris Cornell was a true innovator, a musical architect and a pioneer on the cutting edge of the Seattle grunge movement. He was a prolific songwriter, a legendary performer, a singer who had a voice for the ages and a philanthropic whose Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation helped so many children around the world.”

He continued, “Even though Chris is gone, his legacy endures. We send our respects as well as our love to Chris’ family at this time.”

