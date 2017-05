Breakfast With The Beatles – May 21, 2017

8 AM

The Beatles – Octopus’s Garden

George – Hong Kong Blues

Ezra And The Harpoons – You Can’t Do That

The Beatles – You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away

Phish – I Am The Walrus

Paul – Big Boys Bickering

Laurence Juber – Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Within You Without You

Billy Bragg – She’s Leaving Home

George – All Things Must Pass

The Beatles – The Long And Winding Road

Paul – My Brave Face

9 AM

The Beatles – Penny Lane

John – Beautiful Boy (Stripped Down)

Paul – About You

The Beatles – Ob La Di, Ob La Da

Professor Moptop

Chuck Berry – Little Marie

The Beatles – My Bonnie (Anthology)

The Beatles – There’s A Place (Take 13)

Joe Walsh W/Ringo – One Day At A Time

Ringo – She’s About A Mover

The Beatles – A Hard Day’s Night (Shea)

The Beatles – I Should Have Known Better

John – Mind Games

The Beatles – Words Of Love

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – MAY 21, 2017

AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 9 TILL 11 PM – GAELIC PARK IRISH FEST, CELTIC STAGE, 6119 W. 147TH ST, OAK FOREST

THE NEW INVADERS – FRIDAY, 5 TILL 6:30 PM – GAELIC PARK IRISH FEST, 6119 W. 147TH ST, OAK FOREST (SET WILL HAVE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

NEVERLY BROTHERS – FRIDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – GAELIC PARK IRISH FEST, 6119 W. 147TH ST, OAK FOREST (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE BRITINS – SATURDAY, 2:30 PM – IMMACULT HEART OF MARY, WEST ALLIS, WISC

THE LENNYS – SUNDAY, 2 TILL 6 PM – BANDITO BARNEY’S, 10 N. RIVER ST, EAST DUNDEE – ALL AGES – NO COVER (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

PAUL McCARTNEY – JULY 25TH & 26TH – HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPITHEATRE, TINLEY PARK

BEATLES BRUNCH – SUNDAYS 11 AM TILL 4 PM – CELTIC CROWN PUBLIC HOUSE, 4301 N. WESTERN AVE

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

