Ready, Set, GO EARLY!!

We are always on time for the band we purchased our tickets for, the show we’ve been counting the minutes to see. Many times we find out afterwards that we missed a brilliant gem of an opening act. I’m giving you a heads up this time! If you are going to Norah Jones XRT Performance at The Chicago Theater this weekend, arrive in time to catch the opening band Aloysius 3. A music trio based out of Gowanes Creek in Lenapehoking. Greg Wieczorek the drummer of Aloysius 3 will be doing double duty both nights, he is also the drummer of Norah Jones’ band.

You may recognize some of the guest musicians on their debut self titled EP. The wildly talented Valerie June along with a handful of other special guests. Norah Jones even guest vocals on two songs.

Greg p Wieczorek “G-Wiz” also plays drums on occation and records with with Autumn Defence. A band that will ring familiar to Chicago music lover. One of my favorite bands, created by John Sterrit and Pat Sansone of Wilco.

You can check out the band and the music for yourself. Head on over to the website at https://www.aloysius3.com/

Super cool Aloysius 3 video:



Aloysius 3 will be joining Valerie June for a free performance at NYC Summerstage in Central Park on Sun. Aug 27. For more information visit

http://www.cityparksfoundation.org/event/valerie-june-aloysius-3-jalen-ngonda/

See you at the show!

Lara