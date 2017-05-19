Phil Angotti On This Sunday Night’s Local Anesthetic

May 19, 2017 10:38 AM By Richard Milne
Filed Under: localanesthetic

I am quite taken with this solo release from Phil Angotti (The Idea, Material Re-Issue, tons of other collaborations including Bill Cochran’s Great Moments in Vinyl R.E.M show next Wednesday at Martyr’s). It really is a solo side, too. Overdubs are minimal and the recordings were either first or second takes. But what really gets me is Phil’s voice on these tunes. I don’t think he’s ever sung better. Or, maybe not obscured by a lot of surrounding instrumentation, I’m just hearing his pipes in a purer state than I have before. So, some of that but ultimately it’s the songs and the performances that get me. Every time. And, I’ve listened to Such Stories a bunch since he laid a copy on my last week. By the way, anybody that knows me and knows how I work on Local Anesthetic knows that 1) having known me for 25 years doesn’t help you get on Local Anesthetic and 2) having been a guest on Local Anesthetic previously (as Phil has as a solo act and as a member of Material Re-Issue) actually works against you because, well, I’ve already picked your brain somewhat extensively and I’ll be darned if I’m going to have you again just because you’ve got a new release. No, I’ve got to be excited about your new thing and I’m genuinely excited about Such Stories. Join myself and Phil Angotti on Local Anesthetic this Sunday night at 7:30 on XRT.

material Phil Angotti On This Sunday Nights Local Anesthetic

Material Reissue

