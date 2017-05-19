8 of the Best Covers by Chris Cornell

Many of us are still processing the news that Chris Cornell commit suicide late Wednesday night after a concert in Detroit. It’s not easy news to digest, and we’ve had more practice grieving our favorite artists lately than seems normal. With the passing of David Bowie and Prince, I’ve learned that the best way to commemorate a musician is also the simplest: take some time to listen to their music.

Chris Cornell was an incredible vocalist with Soundgarden, Audioslave and Temple of the Dog, as well as his own solo work. Lucky for us he also payed homage to an array of musicians by covering their music. So as we pay tribute to Chris Cornell, we can recognize his devotion to so many other artists that came before him.

“Nothing Compares 2 U” – Prince



“Billie Jean” – Michael Jackson



“I Will Always Love You” – Whitney Houston



“Thank You” – Led Zeppelin



“One” – U2 music with Metallica Lyrics



“Redemption Song” – Bob Marley



“Better Man” – Pearl Jam



“Imagine” – John Lennon



