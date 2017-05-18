We Remember Chris Cornell Remembering Prince

The amazingly powerful and heartbreaking voice of Chris Cornell is now silenced after an apparent suicide in a Detroit hotel room last night after performing a concert with Soundgarden.

The news was shocking not only to fans but to his friends and family. His struggles with drugs and depression are well documented, but since becoming sober about a decade ago, Chris seemed to be in control of his career and life.

I had the opportunity to chat with him in interviews and performance sessions a number of times over the last 10 years and he was friendly, approachable, thoughtful and very down to earth.

The last time we talked was in June 2016 before his solo show at Ravinia and now in hindsight, part of the interview is a little eerie. We talked about Prince’s untimely death in the context of Cornell’s powerful cover of “Nothing Compares To You”.

He first performed the song in a radio session and it became part of his set after video of the performance went viral. When Prince’s died, the song went from cool cover to emotional tribute with lyrics that dealt with somebody leaving and how it affects you.

Cornell talked about how finding out about Prince’s issues with opiates was hard to come to grips with because he seemed so in control of every aspect of his persona and career. He performed with such focus and energy that he didn’t seem to be someone who would be a victim of that kind of tragedy.

He said he felt blindsided. Much the same way we might be feeling today about Chris Cornell.