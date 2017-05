Here’s a headline we thought we’d never see, Selena Gomez samples the Talking Heads.

Her new song “Bad Liar” features a sample from the Talking Heads tune “Psycho Killer”. In an interview with Variety, songwriter Justin Tranter revealed that David Byrne “heard it, loved it, and approved it.”

Take a listen to it above.

