LCD Soundsystem, The National, Buddy Guy & Mick Jagger – New Noise at Nine. Thursday May 18, 2017

May 18, 2017 10:01 PM By Ryan Arnold

Check out the whole playlist from this week’s show below. The best way you can support the artists you hear on New Noise at Nine is to buy their music and, whenever possible, buy from a local, independent, or family-owned music store.

Your pal,
Ryan A.

**

LCD Soundsystem – “Call The Police
Earl St. Clair – “Ain’t Got It Like That (Pt. 1)”
Blondie – “Long Time”

Muse – “Dig Down”
Buddy Guy & Mick Jagger – “Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)” *Check out The Rolling Stones Exhibitionism at Navy Pier through July 30.
The National – “The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness”

Steve Earle & The Dukes – “Looking For A Woman”  ***The cover art for So You Wannabe an Outlaw is by Chicago artist Tony Fitzpatrick.
Billy Raffoul – “Driver”
Father John Misty – “Ballad Of The Dying Man”

Lord Huron – “The Night We Met
Alt-J – “In Cold Blood”
Matthew Sweet – “Trick”

