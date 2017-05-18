Chris Cornell On Performing: “I Believe The Show Must Go On”

Back in 2015, Chris Cornell came by XRT’s BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage to perform in front of a packed room of lucky listeners.

Cornell discussed why he loves performing and what it means to him. He told Marty Lennartz,

“When I tour it’s escapism. When you get on stage you play songs and get on this conveyor belt that last for 2.5 hours and nothing is going to stop it. If I broke my back I’d still go on there. I believe the show must go on.”

Cornell continued,

“There’s no way that’ll get interfered upon and I don’t plan on anything, it happens in the moment. There’s something about that that can replace drugs, it’s a therapy.

He also discussed Soundgarden’s legendary Lollapalooza 2010 reunion set, and his recently released solo record Higher Truth. Watch his full conversation above.

